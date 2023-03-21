Video: “Significant injury” sees Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu sidelined for the season

It was surely one piece of news that Arsenal and their supporters had dreaded, but Sky Sports News have confirmed that the Gunners right-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu, has been sidelined for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The defender sustained what has been described as a “significant injury” during the Europa League match against Sporting, a game which the Gunners eventually lost on penalties.

Coming into the business end of the campaign, the north Londoners need as many squad players available as necessary.

Mikel Arteta’s side are within touching distance of a first Premier League title since 2004, but can do without losing any more first-team stars.

