“We’ve all seen it” – Tottenham star first to react to Antonio Conte’s rant

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has today reacted to the rant from his manager Antonio Conte and has stated that he understands where the Italian is coming from.

Spurs threw away a two-goal lead on Saturday away to Premier League strugglers Southampton and that prompted a viral rant from Conte in his press conference after the game.

The former Chelsea boss criticised the club as a whole from the playing squad all the way up to the owners and even mentioned reasons why the club has not won anything in several years.

A report from the Telegraph stated on Monday that Tottenham will part ways with Conte this week and whilst away on international duty, Hojbjerg has reacted to his manager’s rant.

An astonishing rant from a VERY unhappy Antonio Conte after Tottenham's draw with Southampton ??pic.twitter.com/zn4JOtddqe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2023

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle to miss out on defender who is ‘confident’ of joining ‘top European club’ Chelsea could offer Christian Pulisic in exchange for Napoli goal machine Reliable Liverpool journalist provides update on Ryan Gravenberch rumours

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reacts to Antonio Conte’s rant

“I think we’ve all seen it [Conte’s comments],” said Hojbjerg via the BBC.

“He gave a very honest and very open press conference. It is because he is not satisfied. You don’t do that if you’ve reached the quarter-final of the Champions League and if you’re in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“It comes from the fact that, unfortunately, we did not get the results we as a team and club wanted. We are still where we want and need to be in the Premier League. But yes, it’s hard.

“I understand that if you want to be successful as a team, you need 11 men who are committed to a project and a culture.

“But I think he has to elaborate on how he feels before you as a player can start measuring and weighing.”