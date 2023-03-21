Harry Redknapp has admitted he could return to football management if Tottenham ask him to replace Antonio Conte before the end of the season.

Despite sitting 4th in the Premier League, the mood around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at an all-time low, especially after Conte’s scathing comments about the team following his side’s 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that discussions were taking place at Tottenham to relieve Conte of his duties at Tottenham and Redknapp has come out to say that he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the Lilywhites dugout.

The 76-year old retired from management in 2017 but has told Talksport that he could make a comeback.

“If someone asks you, I think it would be hard to say no, I’ll be truthful. When you love it, you do find it hard to say no.

“It’s not the money, it’s the challenge, you love it, the buzz of it, winning a game is a fantastic feeling. It’s hard to say no.”

This isn’t the first instance of Redknapp hinting at a comeback, with the former Spurs boss saying he may come out of retirement amid the news of Jesse Marsch’s sacking at Leeds back in February.

Conte hasn’t been sacked just yet, but don’t be surprised if Redknapp comes in to steady the Spurs ship until the end of the season.