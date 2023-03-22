Kolo Muani fee revealed as Man United consider bid and ponder Harry Kane pursuit

Manchester United could be in the market for another striker come the summer, and they now know how much it will take to prise the exciting Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani, 24, has recently acknowledged the possibility of playing for a bigger club, telling L’Equipe, as quoted by ESPN:

“We talk about it a lot already, but I try to be focused on my club. We continue our performances and we will see this summer. Afterwards, I always dreamed of playing in big clubs.”

Though not quite a come and get me plea, it does open the door for interested parties to test the waters.

Jonathan Johnson, talking exclusively to CaughtOffside last week, noted: “It’s possible that United and Bayern will be in for him this summer, but it’s going to require a massive fee,” and now that fee has been revealed.

According to Sport Bild, cited by Get German Football News, Frankfurt will sell the player if they receive a bid of at least €100m.

It’s believed that money would be reinvested in squad players, however, it’s worth pointing out that Kolo Muani’s contract runs until 2027 so there’s no immediate need for the club to cash in.

The proposed transfer amount, approximately £88m, isn’t that much cheaper than Harry Kane, albeit the experienced England international has a few years on his contemporary.

The Times note that Kane’s fee is a straight £100m in one single payment, and it’s hard to imagine that the striker will spend another season in north London after 2022/23 has seen an empty trophy cabinet once more.

United could be his next destination after The Sun revealed that the Red Devils had contacted Kane’s representatives.