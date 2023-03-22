Exclusive: Champions League stopper a ‘good fit’ to replace Lloris at Tottenham this summer

It could be a tumultuous summer in the transfer market for Tottenham Hotspur, with keeper, Hugo Lloris, the latest to be linked with a move away from the club.

Antonio Conte’s recent outburst means that it’s almost a foregone conclusion that he will leave the club, The Telegraph suggesting that it could be as early as this week.

It would make sense to do so in the international break and let whomever comes in, even on a temporary basis, get their feet under the table.

Striker, Harry Kane, also appears certain to move on, with The Sun noting Manchester United’s confidence in being able to secure the player.

Losing captain, Lloris, whilst not necessarily a surprise, would still be a wrench for the 36-year-old who has given the north Londoner’s sterling service in goal for the most part over the last 11 years.

It does seem that Spurs are already planning for life without the Frenchman, however.

‘One of the positions Spurs will undoubtedly be looking to reinforce in the coming windows is their man between the sticks,’ Jonathan Johnson wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

‘It would not surprise me if Spurs look to move on from Hugo Lloris sooner rather than later and Mike Maignan would be a good fit. He has already replaced Lloris as France’s number one and he showed his value for AC Milan in their recent Champions League tie.

‘Top-quality goalkeepers are hard to find so he will likely be wanted by a number of sides, but Spurs could offer that guaranteed starting role that he would require. It is also a question of what happens with the project moving forward given Antonio Conte’s situation and the club’s need to change tack.’

Spurs fans will no doubt be hoping that, despite the potential loss of their captain and greatest ever striker, the evolution of the playing side will, finally, bring the club some much needed silverware.

The north London outfit have come close recently under Mauricio Pochettino, but the fact remains that they’ve won nothing of note since the 2008 League Cup.

That’s likely to play on the minds of potential transfer targets when considering their options.