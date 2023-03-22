Video: Huge 11th hour twist relating to Man United takeover bid deadline

It’s the 11th hour twist that no one could’ve predicted at Manchester United, with both main bidders for the club, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, not making renewed bids before the 9pm deadline on Wednesday night.

It had been thought that both would submit world record bids to the Raine Group who are acting on behalf of current owners, the Glazer family, and it appeared that initial speculation had confirmed the same.

BREAKING: Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make an improved bid for Manchester United before the 9pm deadline ?? pic.twitter.com/dUWOrhhXRd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 22, 2023

However, Sky Sports News had some further breaking news not long after the deadline had passed saying that neither party had submitted a new bid in time.

Fortunately, they’ve been granted an extension to that deadline, so the process isn’t dead in the water just yet.