Photo: Ray Wilkins banner changed for Ted Lasso and Chelsea fans aren’t happy

Apple TV show, Ted Lasso, continues to be a popular addition to the streaming service, however, the producers of it and/or Chelsea themselves could be in hot water after it appeared that a banner made in remembrance of former player, Ray Wilkins, had been tinkered with for the show.
The banner normally reads ‘They don’t make them like Ray anymore,’ however, during a segment of the show Ray had been changed to Roy to reflect the name of the character, Roy Kent.
A number of Chelsea fans quickly took to social media to show their disgust, and an explanation will surely be welcomed.
Chelsea fans are reportedly furious after a banner for Ray Wilkins was doctored for an episode of Ted Lasso ??
The banner was changed to show support for the fictional character, Roy Kent ? pic.twitter.com/UaY0LYHuo4
— FUN88 (@fun88eng) March 22, 2023