Arsenal are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad for next season.

Despite being just 18 years of age, Guler has played 21 times this season for Fenerbahce, scoring three times, including once in the Europa League.

Back in December, Turkish outlet Takvim said that Premier League leaders Arsenal had made a serious offer for the midfielder and now Goal.com have mentioned the Gunners as a possible landing spot for the Turk.

Known as the “Turkish Messi” in his homeland, Guler already has a senior appearance for Turkey to his name, while Goal also named him as one of the top nine young players in football, along with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Endrick and Romeo Lavia.

Last summer, Aksam reported that Guler’s value stood at an estimated £22million, a fair price when you consider some of the fees being banded out for other players in recent windows, so that’s a move Arsenal could certainly afford.

With Guler’s deal at Fenerbahce running out in 2026, the club will likely want to hold onto him for as long as possible but if big teams start offering big money, it could become very hard to say no.