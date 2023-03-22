Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Abraham could be on his way back to the Premier League in the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Italian club.

The 25-year-old has 7 goals and 6 assists across all competitions this season and his performances have been quite underwhelming.

The player has reportedly lost the confidence of manager Jose Mourinho and Roma are willing to sell him for a fee of around €40-45 million.

Abraham was exceptional for Roma during his new season where he scored 27 goals and help them win the UEFA Europa conference league.

There is no doubt that Abraham would be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa if they can secure his services.

He has played for the West Midlands club in the past and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. Villa need to bring in a quality striker to support Ollie Watkins after the departure of Danny Ings. Abraham was on loan at Villa during the 2018-19 season and he scored 26 goals across all competitions for them.

The opportunity to return to England is likely to be a tempting proposition for the striker and it remains to be seen whether Villa or prepared to pay the asking price for him.

The €40-45 million asking price seems quite steep for a player who has not been at his best this season. However, Abraham is a talented player who is only 25. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The transfer would certainly have plenty of potential upside.