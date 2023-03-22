Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves at the end of the season.

According to the information from Luis Pinto Coelho via Bolanarede.pt, the Premier League side are considering an offer of around €40 million (£35m) for the attacker.

It is no secret that the West Midlands club are looking to add more goals to the side. Unai Emery sanctioned the departure of Danny Ings midway through the season and Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins as their only goalscorer.

They will need to bring in more depth in order to climb up the table next season. Goncalves has been excellent for Sporting CP this season and he has helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the Europa league. Goncalves was highly impressive during the knockout round clash against Arsenal and helped his side reach the last eight of the Europa League.

The 24-year-old has 17 goals and 9 assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the West Midlands club. Goncalves can operate on either flank and he will add pace, flair and creativity to the side as well.

The 24-year-old is still relatively young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working with a top-class coach like Emery will only help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The winger has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2026 and he has a release clause of €80 million in his contract. It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to let him go for €40 million at the end of the season.

It is highly unlikely that Villa will trigger his release clause and therefore Sporting would have to agree to a reasonable fee for any transfer to go through.