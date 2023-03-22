Chairman says player Newcastle sold for under £1m is ‘miles better’ than Callum Wilson

Former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney has been outstanding for Brentford since their promotion to the Premier League.

The striker has been in fine form this season scoring 16 goals in the Premier League. The former Peterborough United striker was sold by Newcastle United for a fee of around £650,000 and he went out to score 49 goals in two seasons at the club.

Toney moved on to Brentford back in 2020 and he has been a key player for them ever since.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now revealed that the 27-year-old striker is miles better than the Newcastle striker Callum Wilson. Wilson has been in underwhelming form this season and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best in the coming months.

“I said it at the time they should never have picked Callum Wilson over him going to the World Cup,” the Peterborough chairman said. “Absolute jobs for the boys the fact he was picked for the World Cup. Ivan Toney is miles better than Callum Wilson. “If Callum Wilson was fully fit in the condition that Toney was in that’s a different question, but for me Toney is streets ahead of him.”

As for Toney, he has been linked with a move away from Brentford at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.