Chelsea could use Romelu Lukaku as a makeweight in a deal to resign Tammy Abraham as the Blues endeavour to solve their striker issues.

This is according to Calciomercato (h/t Football Italia ), who say that Abraham is high on Chelsea’s list of targets with the club still needing to sort out their No.9 problems.

When Chelsea sold Abraham to the Rome outfit back in 2021, they included a £70million buyback clause, but the Blues are considering bringing the price of the deal down by offering Lukaku in return.

Lukaku’s career at Chelsea looks all but over after his interview fiasco back in December 2021 that led to him returning to Inter in the summer but he has struggled to get back to his best, scoring just five times for the Italians this season.

Abraham was well-loved by Chelsea fans, with the Englishman scoring 30 times in all competitions during his full tenure with the Blues’ first team from 2019 to 2021.

Now at Roma, he has 34 goals to his name, while he ended the 2021/22 Serie A campaign with 17 goals, the fourth-highest total in the league.

With so many striker names being reported as potential signings for Chelsea, it’s impossible to figure out who they will actually bring in, but Abraham would certainly be a name to consider especially due to his previous connections to the club.