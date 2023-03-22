Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has admitted that he had to Google Enzo Fernandez’s name when the Argentinian signed for Chelsea.

Fernandez signed for Chelsea for a British record fee of £106.8million on deadline day in January as the Blues secured themselves the services of one of the most promising midfielders in the world after the then 21-year-old won the World Cup Young Player of the Tournament at the Qatar World Cup with competition winners Argentina.

His signing sparked a social media frenzy, with Chelsea fans salivating over the arrival of their new midfielder, but amidst the excitement of his transfer, a certain Cucurella admitted that he had to look up who Fernandez was after being impressed with his performances in Qatar.

“I liked to watch matches in which my friends were playing, so I was watching Argentina because of Alexis [Mac Allister, former teammate of Cucurella at Brighton],” the Chelsea star told ESPN’s Sports Center.

“I said, ‘I really like number 24, he’s very good!’ But I didn’t even know where he played! I had to go and search on my phone! As I watched more games, I told my family and friends that I really liked him a lot. And then he came to Chelsea!”

With Fernandez now a Blue and a teammate of Cucurella’s, the Spaniard has revealed how impressed he has been with the midfielder and that he has high hopes for his future at the club.

“I’ve told Enzo that I liked him at the World Cup. He’s a good guy, I’m waiting for him to cook me a barbeque now!

“He is very young, but he is very talented with the ball and he is intelligent. He’s still adapting but he’s already played some good games. We’ve signed a great midfielder.”

With his elite World Cup performances and superb start to life at Chelsea, Fernandez is now a crucial part of both his club and country and by the looks of things, he will only get better.