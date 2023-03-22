Chelsea want 43-year-old as sporting director who unearthed several Bundesliga gems

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new sporting director to the club and they have identified the former Bayer Leverkusen man Tim Steidten as a target.

The 43-year-old German has been linked with French outfit AS Monaco as well but Footmercato journalist Sebastien Denis claims that the German has not had any contact with Monaco.

Apparently, the French outfit were lining him up as a potential replacement for Paul Mitchell. According to Denis, that is not the case and Chelsea are ahead of the queue to land the 43-year-old.

Info : libre depuis son départ du @Bayer04_FR Tim Steidten, qui est à l'origine des transferts de Hincapié, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong et Edmond Tapsoba ou Moussa Diaby, n’est absolument pas en contact avec Monaco pour remplacer Mitchell. Chelsea tiendrait la corde. pic.twitter.com/rNa3ytrOJZ — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) March 21, 2023

Chelsea have been extremely active in the transfer market so far but they could certainly use a sporting director like Steidten.

The German has helped identify a number of mercurial talents during his time at the Bundesliga club. Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and Moussa Diaby were all unearthed by the 43-year-old and Chelsea will be hoping that he can bring in talented young players like them at Stamford Bridge as well.

The Blues have been spending unsustainably since the new owners took over. However, they will have to limit their spending in the coming windows and there will need to aim for bargain signings.

Steidten is clearly an expert when it comes to signing talented young players for nominal fees and he could do an impressive job at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a deal with him in the coming months and appoint him before the summer transfer window opens.