Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opening season with Napoli has turned out to be one of the sport’s biggest talking points.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting players with the hype surrounding him building week after week.

The young Georgian winger has featured in 30 matches in all competitions so far this campaign and already directly contributed to as many goals.

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old’s remarkable form has recently seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport the Ligue 1 giants are willing to splash an eye-watering €180m on Napoli’s talented number 77. However, probably to Napoli fans’ delight, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are planning to sign Kvaratskhelia.

“I’m not aware of any contact between PSG and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at this stage,” Romano said on his CaughtOffside Substack.

“They [PSG] don’t even know who is going to be their coach next season; also I’m not sure how it would work when they have Kylian Mbappe playing on the left, which is exactly where Kvaratskhelia plays.

“There are many clubs interested but nothing is concrete now, forget about Kvaratskhelia talks in March, April or May because Napoli are only focused on the second part of the season; nothing will happen before the summer for sure.”

Kvaratskhelia has just over four years left on his deal with Napoli so the Italian side are in absolutely no danger of losing their star man and that will only increase their strength when it comes to any summer approaches.