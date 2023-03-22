Exclusive: Liverpool and Man United undecided on Wolves midfielder

Ruben Neves is facing an uncertain future at Wolves.

Neves, 26, is set to be out of contract at Moleniux in just over a year’s time and according to recent reports, the Portuguese midfielder has already turned down the chance to sign a new deal (Football Insider).

Unlikely to want to lose arguably their best player for free at the end of next season, this summer could be Wolves’ last chance to recoup a decent transfer fee.

And consequently, Neves, according to Football Insider’s report, is believed to have at least three clubs chasing him – Barcelona and Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is ‘nothing imminent’ at the moment with both Premier League clubs still undecided on pursuing a deal for Neves.

“Liverpool have many midfielders on the list for the summer, but for example, nothing is imminent for Wolves’ Ruben Neves,” Romano said on his CaughtOffside Substack.

“Manchester United wanting Ruben Neves is not something that is concrete at this stage. We have to remember it’s still March, and Manchester United still don’t know their exact budget for the summer and their priority will be a striker.”

As for Barcelona, they’re finding it hard to back up their interest in the form of an official offer due to Financial Fair Play contraints.

“Barcelona really like Wolves’ Ruben Neves but the club doesn’t know how much they can invest due to Financial Fair Play rules,” Romano added.