Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be looking to bolster their squad in time for next season as manager Erik Ten Hag looks to continue the club’s steep rise back to the top.

So far so good for Ten Hag, who has already improved the squad thanks to the signings of Casemiro and Anthony – both of whom joined during last summer’s window.

However, looking ahead to the end of this season, although the 20-time Premier League winners are likely to prioritise signing a new striker, there could also be several high-profile departures and one of those could include Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

Losing his starting place to the likes of on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabizter, McTominay has found his game-time heavily restricted this season and that has been echoed by the fact he has started just seven Premier League games.

Now, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils, who rejected offers from Newcastle United for the 26-year-old in January, are planning to reopen talks with Geordies again in the summer.

“Manchester United rejected all January offers for Scott McTominay but this summer they will be discussed again,” Romano said in his CaughtOffside Substack. “Newcastle United and Eddie Howe really like McTominay.”

Since being promoted to United’s first team back in 2017, McTominay, who also has 36 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 202 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals along the way.