Exclusive: Premier League ‘interests’ Barcelona star who has ‘flirted with the idea of a move away’

Currently 12 points clear of the chasing pack in La Liga, Xavi’s Barcelona side are romping to the league title, albeit one of his stars does apparently still have a interest in playing in the English top-flight.

No player can be assured a starting spot in an XI such as Barca’s, where talent is interchangeable without a huge drop off in quality.

One of the things that has set Xavi’s side apart this season apart from their ability to grind out 1-0 wins like they’re going out of fashion, is a strength in depth that has served them well over the course of the campaign.

Of course, not everyone is always going to be happy with the status quo, and a natural evolution of a squad is the outcome.

Barca have one or two important players in their ranks who could rightfully be described as game changers, however, one of them, Ousmane Dembele, appears to still be considering his options.

‘Ousmane Dembele has flirted with the idea of a move away from Barcelona for a while and was being lined up by PSG before sporting director Leonardo was dismissed when Mbappe’s future was secured,’ journalist Jonathan Johnson wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

‘His injury history puts many clubs off, but he is attractive as a potential free agent or low-cost signing when his deal runs down. Regarding the Premier League, it could be a destination that interests him, but I think that many clubs are wary that he can be difficult to handle away from the pitch.’

CaughtOffside, citing Todo Fichajes, recently reported that Manchester United are apparently willing to pay the French World Cup winner’s release clause, and a change of scenery may well suit the Frenchman.

If Barca intend to try and bring Lionel Messi back, getting Dembele’s salary off of their books just might be the God send they need to complete a deal.