Exclusive: Spurs yet to confirm potential sacking with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new manager but have yet to communicate their plans to current boss Antonio Conte.

Despite only taking charge of the Londoners last summer, Conte’s time at Spurs is close to coming to a disappointing end.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager’s future at Spurs was more or less sealed after he publicly criticised the side’s players, and appeared to elude in a poor culture behind-the-scenes, following the Lilywhites’ disastrous 3-3 draw against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend.

Speaking to reporters after last weekend’s game, Conte, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “I’m not used to seeing this type of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don’t see a team.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [in].”

However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite drawing up a list of potential successors, chairman Daniel Levy, along with the rest of the Spurs hierarchy, have yet to confirm their final decision to Conte.

“Thomas Tuchel for sure is one of the managers they [Spurs] appreciate but it’s understood to be a complicated option, together with all the other names that have been reported but I would like to also add Luis Enrique to that list,” Romano said on his CaughtOffside Substack.

“A decision has not been made at this stage. We have to wait; also because Antonio Conte has still not received any final communication from Daniel Levy.”

