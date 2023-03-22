Exclusive: Spurs yet to confirm potential sacking with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new manager but have yet to communicate their plans to current boss Antonio Conte.
Despite only taking charge of the Londoners last summer, Conte’s time at Spurs is close to coming to a disappointing end.
The former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager’s future at Spurs was more or less sealed after he publicly criticised the side’s players, and appeared to elude in a poor culture behind-the-scenes, following the Lilywhites’ disastrous 3-3 draw against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend.
Speaking to reporters after last weekend’s game, Conte, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “I’m not used to seeing this type of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don’t see a team.
“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [in].”
However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite drawing up a list of potential successors, chairman Daniel Levy, along with the rest of the Spurs hierarchy, have yet to confirm their final decision to Conte.
“Thomas Tuchel for sure is one of the managers they [Spurs] appreciate but it’s understood to be a complicated option, together with all the other names that have been reported but I would like to also add Luis Enrique to that list,” Romano said on his CaughtOffside Substack.
“A decision has not been made at this stage. We have to wait; also because Antonio Conte has still not received any final communication from Daniel Levy.”
no brainer we want mauricio pochettino for his attacking football
No brainier your one of the fools that go each week to watch crap n bottlers no matter who the coach/ manger is woman’s team sacked manger men’s team going same way it’s time to point fingers at the top levy n Lewis only way to get them to acted is boycott everything spurs I mean everything as hurting there pockets is only way they see their wrong signing levy out he couldn’t care less 50 odd thousand fans in the shop n stadium nice week had for him but if no fans turned up n bottom lines were hit they have no choice but to either sell or change approach poch had players with wrong attitude mou conte nuno Redknapp etc etc all never got first choice picks then had to settle for 4-5 choice players n hope to get a tune out then yes they always do at start off season then it goes all wrong year on year this happens 20 odd years it’s happened time for massive change at the top or this is our future too
NO BRAINS LOL.
And when it does not work, they all blame the players they sanction during the widows as not good enough. Not that their tactics and in game decisions are part of the results.
Pochettino, must be the choice. He can work with what he is given. Levi and the board will not change.
At least Poch will try different systems and give younger guys a chance unlike Conte.
Though I am not surprised to the present dialogue over Antonio Conte I would hasten to point out that this has far more to do with the other factors such as the way Spurs have been run by Levy/Enic over the years and the somewhat repetitive nature of respective managerial dismissals during this tenure, and additionally along with with all the media noise from the murky depths of hack journalism since the italians arrival just under two years ago. What surprises me more is that there is a bandwagon of followers goading on Conte’s departure simply for his candour about a problem that has surrounded this club for far too long now. Personally speaking my issue has always been with how badly the footballing side of this club is managed from the board level, and how reflectively just how unambitious it has been. Yet no one points the finger squarely at Levy for the clubs misfortunes and questions whether he remain afloat.