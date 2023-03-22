Fan favourite Soccer AM to be axed after 30 years and stars made redundant

It’s been staple weekend viewing for football fans for the best part of 30 years but Soccer AM will be no more in just 10 episodes time.

According to The Sun, the very last time that the fun and ever so slightly risqué magazine programme will be broadcast is on Saturday, May 27, and thereafter it’s understood that those involved with the programme will be made redundant.

Though it isn’t known whether viewing numbers are too low or perhaps its ‘laddish humour’ isn’t considered to be what youngsters want any longer, it’s still a shame that the show which brought ‘Soccerettes’ to the attention of the football supporting public will be no more.

Initially fronted by Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain, its current presenters are ex-football star, Jimmy Bullard, and John Fendley. The Sun also note they are ‘fuming’ at the announcement.

The programme’s mix of great music, decent banter and top level football guests guaranteed its popularity for those few blissful hours on a Saturday morning.

It remained an escape for many from the drudgery of the day. A bit of light relief if you prefer.

Now that it will be no more, it will be interesting to see if the broadcaster have anything similar in the pipeline or whether they will decide to go in a totally different direction altogether.