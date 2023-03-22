Journalist Dean Jones thinks that Manchester United should avoid a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani due to his pricetag.

Jones said this to GIVEMESPORT, as he admitted his concerns over the £105million that Frankfurt are demanding for Kolo Muani despite his impressive showings for the Germans.

“I think stylistically, Kolo Muani is a great fit for United and I really like him as a player. However, I don’t like the price tag.

“I don’t think United should be touching him at £105m. To be honest, I’m not sure they will.”

Kolo Muani has 11 Bundesliga goals to his name this season and is known for his ability to play out wide as well as through the middle. He also scored seven goals in the Champions League this campaign, as his Frankfurt team were knocked out in the competition’s Round of 16 by Napoli last week.

United are known to want some additions to their front line, as they look for someone to share the goal load with Marcus Rashford, who has scored the majority of the Red Devils’ goals this season.

Like Jones says, the pricetag of the Frankfurt man may be slightly too high, but if United find themselves desperate for a forward come the summer, don’t be surprised to see them cave to Frankfurt’s demands.