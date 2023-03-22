Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and Liverpool could move for him this summer.

Veiga is enjoying a brilliant breakthrough campaign with Celta this season, scoring nine and assisting three in La Liga, as his team sit 10th in the table.

According to TeamTalk (h/t Anton Meana), the 20-year old midfielder is “loved” by Liverpool, who are one of the main teams interested in his signature.

TT say that Veiga has a £35million release clause in his contract, of which he has three years left on it, and with the Spaniard set to appoint a new agent in the next couple of months, his new representative may be keen to look for a move for him.

Diario AS also reported yesterday that Newcastle are another team interested in coming in for Veiga, so it seems he is a man in serious demand.

A young, up-and-coming Spanish midfielder, he will be talked about a lot in the coming months, so don’t be surprised to see his name linked with several top European clubs come the summer.