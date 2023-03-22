Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ superior £35million La Liga midfield talent

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and Liverpool could move for him this summer.

Veiga is enjoying a brilliant breakthrough campaign with Celta this season, scoring nine and assisting three in La Liga, as his team sit 10th in the table.

According to TeamTalk (h/t Anton Meana), the 20-year old midfielder is “loved” by Liverpool, who are one of the main teams interested in his signature.

TT say that Veiga has a £35million release clause in his contract, of which he has three years left on it, and with the Spaniard set to appoint a new agent in the next couple of months, his new representative may be keen to look for a move for him.

Veiga has featured 29 times for Celta this season

Diario AS also reported yesterday that Newcastle are another team interested in coming in for Veiga, so it seems he is a man in serious demand.

A young, up-and-coming Spanish midfielder, he will be talked about a lot in the coming months, so don’t be surprised to see his name linked with several top European clubs come the summer.

