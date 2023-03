If Juventus are unable to secure a Champions League spot and lose Dusan Vlahovic, Calciomercato reports that the club would like to sign Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham.

Due to their 15-point deduction, which has left them seven points below fourth place with 11 games remaining, the Serie A heavyweights are in danger of missing out on being among the elite teams in Europe next season.