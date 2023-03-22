Renato Sanches is said to be the latest name on the transfer shortlist of Liverpool as they prepare to have a midfield overhaul.

This is according to 90Min, who say that Liverpool are one of just several teams across Europe interested in Sanches, a player that could be moved on by the Parisians just one year after they signed him from Lille.

The 25-year old, who was named the Golden Boy in 2016, has made just 20 appearances in all competitions owing to injury and competition for places, with 90Min also of the belief that his signing by PSG was largely influenced by the club’s sporting director Luis Campos who oversaw Sanches’ progression at Lille.

The departure of Sanches from PSG could turn out to be a tough pill to swallow, with the club’s superstar winger Neymar praising his team mate back at the start of this season.

“He’s very different as a player and a very good one. We’re lucky to have him with us now here, so we’re better now.”

The Liverpool midfield is set for a big refresh this summer, with the futures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all up in the air and Stefan Bajcetic set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury, so Sanches could be viewed as a cheap option if the Reds fail to land the likes of Jude Bellingham or Matheus Nunes.

After failing to impress at Swansea during the earlier years of his career, Liverpool may be a step too far for Sanches, but under Jurgen Klopp, he could become one of the most underrated midfielders around.