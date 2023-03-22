Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Mason Mount as the midfielder remains in discussions over a new contract with Chelsea.

This is according to Football London, who also say that Mount’s appointment of his new agent Neil Fewings has come after the difficulties in coming to an agreement with Chelsea.

Mount’s Chelsea contract runs out in 2024 and there has been plenty of rumours about a potential exit from Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea aware that they could possibly lose him for free next year.

According to FL, Liverpool are long-time admirers of Mount, who has made 192 appearances for Chelsea and won the club’s Player of the Season award twice.

Blues boss Graham Potter has recently revealed the conversations he has had with the 24-year old, saying he thinks it’s best to let the player and the club come to an agreement themselves.

“Ultimately it is between the club and Mason. I have spoken to him numerous times about his situation, football, life generally.

“Like I said, my feelings for Mason are clear. I think he is a fantastic person. Sometimes these things happen, they are just complicated, and it’s best that I speak a little about it and let both parties get on with it.”

Mount will hope he and the club can agree on a new contract to ease the nerves of the fans who have been indebted to his performances over the past four years.