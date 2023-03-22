Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen recently.

A report from Voetbal Nieuws now claims that the Reds will have to pay €13 million in order to sign the 20-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly impressed with the player and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay the asking price for him.

The reported €13 million would be a record fee for a goalkeeper from the Jupiler pro league.

Verbruggen is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. Liverpool could use someone like him especially if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves at the end of the season.

The Irish goalkeeper has been linked with an exit from Liverpool in the summer and he could look to move on in search of regular first-team football. The 24-year-old is too good to sit on the bench at Liverpool every week and he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential.

Liverpool will need to bring in a quality backup option to Alisson Becker and Verbruggen certainly fits the profile.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is a talented young player with immense potential and he could end up justifying the €13 million outlay in the long run.

He is unlikely to displace the Brazilian international as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper anytime soon but he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Alisson if he manages to fulfil his potential at Anfield.