Man United-linked striker breaks silence on future, admits he wants to play for ‘big club’

Randal Kolo Muani has spoken about his future following links to Manchester United.

Scoring 11 goals and registering another 12 assists, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Bundesliga and even represented France during last winter’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Consequently, with the 24-year-old’s stock rising immensely, he has unsurprisingly been linked with a summer move to Manchester United; one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Speaking about the possibility of Erik Ten Hag turning his attention to Kolo Muani as the Red Devils look to add a new striker to their squad in time for next season, French footballing expert Jonathan Johnson, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside last week, said: “It’s possible that United and Bayern will be in for him this summer, but it’s going to require a massive fee.”

And responding to those links recently, Kolo Muani has broken his silence on what the future could have in store for him.

“We talk about it a lot already, but I try to be focused on my club,” Kolo Muani told L’Equipe, as quoted by ESPN.

“We continue our performances and we will see this summer. Afterwards, I always dreamed of playing in big clubs.”

Manchester United, who will be prioritising a new forward in the summer, have also been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham’s Harry Kane (Sky Sports).

