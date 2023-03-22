Manager confirms Leeds player’s frustrations because of lack of playing time

Leeds United winger Daniel James is currently on loan at Fulham but the Welsh international has had limited game time at the London club.

National team manager Rob Page has now revealed that the 25-year-old winger is frustrated with the lack of game time at Fulham. James joined the London club so that he can play regular first-team football but it has not worked out for him so far.

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old can finish the season strongly and return to Leeds as a starter next season.

Ever since his move to Manchester United, James’ career has not gone according to plan and he has not been playing regularly at the club level.

“DJ’s fine but disappointed he’s not playing, of course he is,” Page told BBC Sport. “He’s gone [to Fulham] to play games of football and he finds it frustrating that’s he not getting the minutes he would like. “It’s not what we want, but over the last two years it’s something we’ve been used to. He’s disappointed not to be playing but he’s ready for this camp and he’s really looking forward to getting going. DJ has still got the same ability and talent when he went to Man United.”

Apparently, the winger had the option to join Tottenham at the start of the season but he chose to move to full him so that he can get regular game time.

Marco Silva has preferred other players ahead of him and the 25-year-old will have to work harder in order to force his way into the starting lineup every week.