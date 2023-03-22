Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the possible signing of midfielder Marko Grujic who was once of Liverpool.

This is according to Serbian outlet Telegraf, who say that the Red Devils are very interested in Grujic’s signature.

Grujic has been a key player for Porto this season, featuring 30 times in his team’s midfield as they find themselves 2nd in Liga Nos.

If Grujic were to make the switch to Old Trafford, he would be competing with the likes of Casemiro, Fred and Christian Eriksen for a starting spot, but there would also be something else that might make him think twice about moving to Manchester.

That would be his ties to Liverpool, for whom he featured 16 times between 2016 and 2021. Telegraf say that the 26-year old has also previously made his feelings known about his childhood allegiances to Liverpool, so a move to United could burn several bridges from his time at Anfield.

Porto won’t want to lose Grujic, who has made 94 appearances for Dragões, but they’ll know that with Manchester United sniffing they could get a very good sum of money for the Serbian, possibly a lot more than the £9million they paid Liverpool in order to bring him to Portugal.

There are so many stipulations surrounding this rumour, so let’s see if anything comes of it in the summer.