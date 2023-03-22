Mesut Ozil announces retirement from professional football

Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football.

The former German international took to social media on Wednesday morning to confirm that he will be immediately retiring from football.

Ozil, 34, has enjoyed a great senior career spanning nearly two decades.

Making his senior debut for German side Schalke all the way back in 2006, Ozil’s career has seen him play for Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbache and most recently Basaksehir.

Not only has the 34-year-old enjoyed spells with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but after winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany, the midfielder will undoubtedly go down as one of his country’s greatest-ever playmakers.

Lifting a total of 10 major domestic trophies, including four FA Cups with Arsenal, Ozil’s time at the top of the game has seen him become one of the sport’s most decorated players.

During his entire playing career, including youth appearances, Ozil scored 114 goals and provided a further 222 assists in 645 matches in all competitions.