Newcastle keen on versatile defender who is set to cost £8.8 million

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Turkish young defender Emir Ortakaya.

A report from Turkish outfit Aksam claims that the 18-year-old’s performances during his loan spell at Goztepe have caught the attention of Premier League clubs Newcastle and Southampton.

The talented young centre-back is highly rated around Europe and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

Apparently, the two Premier League clubs have followed the young Fenerbahce defender closely this season. He has been a key player for Goztepe in the second tier.

The defender is reportedly valued at €10 million (£8.8m) and Newcastle certainly have the finances to pay the asking price. The Magpies need to add more depth and quality to their defence and Ortakaya could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old has a big future ahead of him and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Eddie Howe has done well to nurture talented young players during the course of his managerial career and he could help the 18-year-old continue his development as a player.

Ortakaya can operate as a centre back as well as a left back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the primary club if they manage to sign him.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable and the 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle.