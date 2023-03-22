Newcastle leading Premier League clubs in the chase for 15-goal star

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in a few months and he has been linked with a number of European clubs across multiple leagues.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) now claims that Newcastle United are in pole positions as far as Premier League clubs are concerned.

The Magpies could certainly use a striker like him, especially with Callum Wilson struggling to perform at a high level this season.

The Frenchman has scored 15 goals across all competitions in the Bundesliga and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football and he could prove to be a very useful signing for Newcastle, especially on a free transfer.

The Magpies will have to compete with clubs like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich as well. It remains to be seen whether Thuram is keen on a move to the Premier League in the summer.

If Newcastle managed to secure Champions League qualification, they could be an attractive destination for the player. They are one of the richest clubs in the world and have an ambitious project at their disposal. Furthermore, the likes of Inter and Bayern might not be able to compete with them financially.

Thuram is entering his peak years and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could prove to be attempting proposition for him. Signing a player of ability or a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from Newcastle.