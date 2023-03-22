(Photo) Man United handed boost after Christian Eriksen posts positive injury update

Manchester United have been handed an injury boost after midfielder Christian Eriksen took to social media and provided a positive update.

The Denmark international, who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer, picked up an injury after colliding with Reading forward Andy Carroll during an FA Cup tie earlier in the year.

Ruled out for the majority of the rest of the season, fans have not been expecting to see the experienced midfielder return to action until at least the final few games of the run-in.

However, posting on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Eriksen has hinted that he is ready to get back to training.

