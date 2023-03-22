Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen on adding more depth and quality to his attack and the Italian manager has identified the German international as a potential target.

The 23-year-old has had a mixed spell at Chelsea so far. He has helped them win the UEFA Champions League title since joining the club in 2020, but he has failed to perform at a high level consistently.

A report via Fichajes.net claims that Real Madrid will have to pay €80 million to sign the player at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos are prepared to part with that kind of money for the German attacker.

Havertz was regarded as a world-class talent prior to his move to Chelsea and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player. A move to Real Madrid could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The Spanish giants have been overly reliant on Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior this season. They are lacking in quality alternatives and Havertz could get ample game time as an alternative to the French international striker.

The German is capable of operating as a false nine as well as a central attacking midfielder. His versatility will make him a useful option for Real Madrid.

Apparently, Chelsea are prepared to let the player leave if the asking price is met. The Blues have spent significant sums in recent windows to strengthen their squad but they are still in need of a reliable goal scorer. It will be interesting to see if they decide to fund the move for a new number nine by selling the German in the summer.