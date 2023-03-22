West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could lose his place in the Italy starting lineup for the upcoming international break.

The 24-year-old joined West Ham at the start of the season but the transfer has not gone according to plan for him so far. The Italian international has impressed from time to time but he has not been a consistent performer for the London club.

Reports claim that talented youngster Mateo Retegui, 23, could be preferred ahead of Scamacca in the national team setup.

The Hammers paid £35 million for the Italian international striker at the start of the season but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the Premier League club so far. It remains to be seen whether he can improve on his recent performances and finish the season strongly with West Ham.

Succeeding in the Premier League will certainly boost his chances of representing his country more often. With the European Championships coming up in 2024, Scamacca will be hoping to establish himself as the first-choice striker for Italy.