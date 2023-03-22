Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is on the radar of several Premier League clubs as they eye up a possible summer transfer.

This rumour comes from Gazzetta.it, who say that Empoli keeper Guglielmo Vicario is being looked at as an Onana replacement if the Cameroonian international was to depart from San Siro.

The outlet also states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are the English clubs who are interested in securing Onana’s services, but the 26-year old is said to be more than happy in Italy and has no intention of leaving.

Onana was benched for Samir Handanovic for the first eight games of the league season, but came in for the Slovenian in October and has guarded the sticks since Inter’s ninth match of the campaign, keeping seven clean sheets in that time.

The interest from the three English teams is understandable with Chelsea needing to replace one or both of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, United facing the potential exit of David De Gea with his contract set to expire in June, while Spurs will be looking for a replacement for 36-year old Hugo Lloris.

Gazzetta say that there has been little contact between Vicario and Inter but that is expected to ramp up should Inter enter transfer discussions with clubs for Onana.