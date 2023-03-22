Clement Lenglet is unlikely to make his loan move from Barcelona to Tottenham permanent in the summer with Barca boss Xavi also questioning whether or not to keep him.

Lenglet has made just 27 appearances in all competitions this season for Tottenham as he has struggled to settle in North London and it looks very likely that he will return to Barcelona after the season’s end.

This is according to Javier Miguel of AS, who says that everything is pointing to a Nou Camp return for the Frenchman, but there still remains an issue.

Miguel reports that Barca manager Xavi is not too keen on making Lenglet one of his main defenders for 2023/24, especially with the form of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde this season, with Barca having conceded just nine league goals in La Liga.

One stumbling block for Xavi is that Lenglet is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2026, so he will have to think long and hard about whether to keep the Frenchman as a sporadic backup player or find a new home for him, be it Tottenham or somewhere else.

It’s not the best situation for Lenglet to be in, but he will hope something can be resolved so he can play some regular football next campaign.