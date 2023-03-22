Video: Keeper scores stunning long-range effort from his own six-yard line

It’s always quite the spectacle when a goalkeeper is beaten by a long-range effort, but it’s doubtful that anyone will beat Leandro Requena’s stunner.

The Cobresal custodian stepped up to take a goal kick from his six-yard box, and a complete misjudgment from the opposing defenders and keeper saw the ball bounce once and sail over their heads into the net.

If it isn’t quite a world record length for a goal then it won’t be far off. Simply outrageous!