Video: Sheikh Jassim to make world record bid for Man United

Although a takeover announcement isn’t likely to be made for some while yet, Manchester United fans could start getting excited after Sky Sports News revealed that Sheikh Jassim will make a world record bid to buy the club before Wednesday night’s 9pm deadline.

Both he and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the most serious bidders in the race to oust the Glazer family, who surely won’t turn their noses up at a bid that’s thought to be in the region of £4bn-£6bn.

With no bank loans or the like for the club to be worried about, as long as the Glazers are willing to do business, this could be the beginning of a new era for one of the world’s most storied clubs.