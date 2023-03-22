West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier at the end of the season.

The Hammers have tried to sign the two players in the past but they were unsuccessful in their attempts to lure the duo away from Leeds united.

Philips went on to join Manchester City and Meslier has established himself as a key player for Leeds.

As per reports, David Moyes is looking to sign the two players if the Hammers manage to stave off relegation. West Ham are currently fighting for a place in the Premier League next season.

The Hammers are likely to lose midfielder Declan Rice in the summer and Phillips could be a quality alternative to his compatriot.

Meanwhile, the Hammers need to bring in a quality goalkeeper as well and Meslier would be a superb long-term acquisition for them.

Phillips’ move to Manchester City has not worked out for him so far and he could do with a fresh start next season. Meanwhile, Leeds are in the relegation battle and they could lose key players if they end up going down to the Championship.