Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Harry Kane was the Johnny on the spot to fire England two goals ahead against Italy and become England’s all-time record scorer in the process.
Kane had been level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals for the Three Lions, but didn’t waste his chance to go one better when England were awarded a penalty a few minutes before the break.
He confidently stepped up and slammed the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give him an incredible 54th goal for the national team.
