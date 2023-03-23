Video: Harry Kane slams penalty home to becomes England’s all-time top scorer

England National Team
Posted by

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Harry Kane was the Johnny on the spot to fire England two goals ahead against Italy and become England’s all-time record scorer in the process.

Kane had been level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals for the Three Lions, but didn’t waste his chance to go one better when England were awarded a penalty a few minutes before the break.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City could use Joao Cancelo in swap deal for Bayern Munich winger
Barcelona’s troubles continue as UEFA confirm investigation into business corruption
Video: Declan Rice’s speculative effort gives England the lead against Italy

He confidently stepped up and slammed the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give him an incredible 54th goal for the national team.

Pictures from Channel Four and L’Equipe Direct

More Stories Harry Kane Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.