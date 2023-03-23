Chelsea have ‘firm interest’ in talented World Cup star who Graham Potter knows well

The international break came at just the wrong time for Graham Potter and Chelsea, after the Blues appeared to have turned a corner in terms of form and results.

Potter had come under fire after a run of just one win in 11 games per WhoScored, but consecutive victories against Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City appeared to reverse the narrative a little.

A 2-2 draw against Everton notwithstanding, Potter has players coming back to fitness and may soon be able to choose from a wider pool, increasing his options on the pitch.

Regardless of where the west Londoners end up, be that in a European place or not, it’s clear that the club will have to strengthen their playing staff in the summer.

Given the wealth available to the manager thanks to big-spending owner, Todd Boehly, Chelsea could, theoretically, have their pick of players to supplement their current squad, however, there’s no point in buying just anyone ‘because you can.’

Potter needs to think carefully about who would actually make his team better and then look to integrate them into the Stamford Bridge set up accordingly.

One player who he, and his record-breaking midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, know well is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Fernandez played alongside him in the World Cup for Argentina, whilst Potter managed him at the Seagulls, and is therefore completely aware of what he could bring to the table.

Football.london note that the Blues have a ‘firm interest’ in the player already, whilst the player’s father appears to be aware of interest from other clubs according ESPN via Fabrizio Romano.

Mac Allister’s father on future move: “Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now”, told ESPN ?? #BHAFC “We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect”. “We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money”. pic.twitter.com/j4hMMDly0w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

At this point, you’d have to say the Blues would be in the box seat for his services given the two personal connections the player has, all money aside.

Over to you, Chelsea.