27-year-old linked with Liverpool admits he is a ‘fan of Steven Gerrard’

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot in recent months.

The Reds are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner expected to leave the club on a free transfer.

Rabiot has done well in the recently concluded World Cup with France and he helped his country reach the finals of the competition. He has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old certainly has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool. The player is available on a free transfer and the Reds should look to snap him up at the end of the season.

Rabiot has now handed Liverpool encouragement by claiming that he has loved the club since childhood and that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is an idol for him.

He said to Tuttosport: “I liked Liverpool so much because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard who made me dream and therefore I followed the Reds. My other idol was Zidane.”

The 27-year-old is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can fend off the competition and secure his services.

The French international midfielder is entering his peak years and he could be a key player for Jurgen Klopp.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a major bargain and Liverpool cannot afford to miss out on him, especially with their midfield needing multiple reinforcements.

Furthermore, signing him on a free transfer would allow them to save the money for the other areas of the squad.

The transfer seems like a no-brainer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal across the line.