Nuno Tavares is unlikely to return to Arsenal next season following the expiration of his loan spell at Marseille where he has struggled to impress.

This is according to Football Club de Marseille, (h/t Florent Germain) who said that the Gunners look like they will part ways with him in the summer.

“Arsenal would like to sell him. The Gunners bosses don’t want to loan him for a second year in a row. He has two years left on his contract. He’s loaned without an option to buy so he will normally return to London.

“If Arsenal offer him around in the next transfer window and Marseille believe it’s worth it, there might be something to work out.”

Signed by Arsenal in 2021 from Benfica, Tavares started well for Mikel Arteta’s side but his form tailed off as he struggled with homesickness and the following season, he moved to Marseille where his performances have followed a similar pattern to that of his time at Arsenal.

The 23-year old has seen his performances take a little dip in France and that could be what costs him his Arsenal future, with Arteta needing to now make a big decision on what to do with the Portuguese international.