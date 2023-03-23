Arsenal are said to be interested in AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz who could be made available for a transfer at the end of this season.

Diaz is about to come to the end of his three-year loan spell with AC Milan this summer and is unlikely to go back to Real Madrid as a first team regular.

As a result, Arsenal are said to be interested in signing the Spaniard, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Diaz has featured 31 times for AC this season, scoring five and assisting twice, but away from his goal involvements, the 23-year old has received some very high praise previously, with his former Manchester City academy team mate Edward Francis comparing him to Lionel Messi.

“He is strong with his left and right foot, he is definitely a big player for us,” Francis told GOAL back in 2017.

“In the Premier League, we can compare him with Eden Hazard, but he is a bit like Messi in the way he dribbles. It’s good to have a player like him in the team. ”

While he hasn’t gone on to become the next Messi, Diaz has since enjoyed 21 matches for Real Madrid and a 110-match, three-year spell with AC Milan, as he has demonstrated his ability to play both out wide and centrally.

Mikel Arteta worked alongside Diaz when the pair were at City, so this move would make sense, and with how Arteta has improved several players at the Emirates this season, he could certainly take Diaz to that next level.