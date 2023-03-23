Arsenal may struggle to sign Kvicha Kvaratskhelia with his Napoli team mate Victor Osimhen also in serious demand across Europe.

This is according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Kelbet, who says that Kvaratskelia’s recent arrival in Naples coupled with the interest that is set to ramp up for Victor Osimhen means that the Georgian winger is unlikely to make the switch to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

“I don’t think Kvaratskhelia can leave Napoli to go to Arsenal. He has only been there for one season and it is really unlikely that the club will sell him now.

“If they sell Osimhen for £132million, they are more than happy and then they don’t need to sell Kvaratskhelia.”

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen have been sensational for Napoli this season, scoring a combined 33 league goals, and with Arsenal on the road to winning the Premier League title, their ability to attract some of the biggest names in world football is set to increase dramatically.

Di Marzio’s words do have substance however, with the Gunners likely to have to spend a fee that they’ve never spent before on a player who Napoli will do everything in their power to try and keep hold of for as long as they can.