Thomas Tuchel set to be announced as new Bayern Munich head coach

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel is set to become Bayern Munich’s new head coach with Julian Nagelsmann likely to be relieved of his duties.

The news comes as a great surprise to the footballing world, with Bayern currently 2nd in the Bundesliga, one point off Borussia Dortmund, into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and still in the DfB Pokal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the news, with Bayern set to bring former Chelsea boss Tuchel back into management just six months after he was sacked by the Blues.

The contract is set to be a two-and-a-half-year deal as Tuchel returns to Germany, but this time for his former club Borussia Dortmund’s rivals.

If previous history is anything to go by, Bayern will be licking their lips at the prospect of Tuchel coming in just a few weeks before their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City, with the German boss beating the Cityzens in the 2021 Champions League Final with Chelsea.

Tuchel became the second Chelsea boss to win the Champions League with the club

If he were to lead Bayern to victory over the two quarter-final legs against City, he could also set up a potential semi-final clash against the Blues, which could make for fantastic viewing when you consider how well-loved Tuchel still is by Chelsea fans.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: It’s time to put some respect on Tottenham and England star Harry Kane’s name
Video: Mateo Retegui goal gives Italy hope against England
Nagelsmann on the brink at Bayern as surprise new candidate emerges

Despite there being so many potential storylines around this appointment, it’s still quite hard to believe Bayern have made this switch, and we’ll bring you more information on Bayern’s decision to make this managerial change when we can.

More Stories Julian Nagelsmann Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.