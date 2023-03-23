Thomas Tuchel is set to become Bayern Munich’s new head coach with Julian Nagelsmann likely to be relieved of his duties.

The news comes as a great surprise to the footballing world, with Bayern currently 2nd in the Bundesliga, one point off Borussia Dortmund, into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and still in the DfB Pokal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the news, with Bayern set to bring former Chelsea boss Tuchel back into management just six months after he was sacked by the Blues.

? Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. #FCBayern Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFnOSwoU1m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

The contract is set to be a two-and-a-half-year deal as Tuchel returns to Germany, but this time for his former club Borussia Dortmund’s rivals.

If previous history is anything to go by, Bayern will be licking their lips at the prospect of Tuchel coming in just a few weeks before their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City, with the German boss beating the Cityzens in the 2021 Champions League Final with Chelsea.

If he were to lead Bayern to victory over the two quarter-final legs against City, he could also set up a potential semi-final clash against the Blues, which could make for fantastic viewing when you consider how well-loved Tuchel still is by Chelsea fans.

Despite there being so many potential storylines around this appointment, it’s still quite hard to believe Bayern have made this switch, and we’ll bring you more information on Bayern’s decision to make this managerial change when we can.