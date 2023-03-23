Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with the move away from Elland Road at the end of the season.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Premier League giants Chelsea are keeping tabs on him.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the 19-year-old at the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is highly talented with a big future ahead of him but the Blues might not be able to provide him with ample game time. Chelsea recently signed players like Mykhaylo Midryk and Noni Madueke to improve their attack and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another young winger.

The 19-year-old Italian international needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he should look to join a club where he will get that opportunity.

Gnonto has four goals and three assists to his name at Leeds this season and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker. A move to Chelsea could affect his development negatively especially if he is not playing every week.

The player is on the radar of clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Leeds are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they will fancy their chances of holding on to the Italian if they manage to secure their status as a Premier League club.

In the event of a relegation, the 19-year-old could look to move on. The Italian is unlikely to play in the Championship and a player of his quality deserves to play at a high level.