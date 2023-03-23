Chelsea may look to part ways with Kepa Arizzabalaga this summer as they look for an upgrade in the goalkeeper department.

The Blues paid a world record goalkeeper fee for Kepa back in 2018, coughing up £71million for the Spaniard from Athleic Bilbao and it’s safe to say it’s been a very bumpy ride for the player since his arrival.

Kepa has had his moments of brilliance but also some moments to forget, including the scene he caused during the 2019 EFL Cup Final against Manchester City when he refused to come off for substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Fast forward to now and Kepa is back as the Chelsea No.1 but has again produced some up-and-down performances, which has led to the belief that the club may replace him this summer.

This is according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who says that a move for the 28-year old cannot be ruled out, especially considering the fact that Chelsea are keen to trim both the size of their squad and their wage bill.

As well as Kepa, whose contract runs out in 2025, Chelsea must decide what to do with Edouard Mendy, who hasn’t featured for the Blues since November 12th through injury.

O’Rourke says that Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, David Raya of Brentford and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel are names that have been mentioned by the hierarchy, but before any new names come in, the club will likely have to make decisions on Kepa and Mendy.