Chelsea face competition from Man United for €100m star who is clear where his future lies

It could be another very interesting transfer market this summer, with fees for the top players now routinely passing the £100m mark.

That’s not far off the benchmark for one particular player who appears clear that his future is in the English Premier League.

At present, Joao Felix is plying his trade on loan at Stamford Bridge, though it isn’t clear if Chelsea will be willing to pay the €100m (per Sport) that Atletico Madrid are demanding to sell him to the Blues.

Although he’s a sprightly and effervescent player, it’s arguable that the west Londoners would want a lot more than the two goals he’s provided (per WhoScored) since signing on loan from the Rojiblancos, to justify such a significant outlay.

He has a dozen or so games to prove his worth, but he’ll need to go so to convince the powers that be that he’s worth the spend.

Sport report that Felix is clear that his future is in the Premier League and he has no intention of playing under Diego Simeone again.

That puts Atleti at a slight disadvantage in negotiations, which could be with Manchester United rather than the Blues.

Sport suggest that the Red Devils are still interested in the player who they would’ve liked to have nabbed in the January window but, at that stage, weren’t prepared to meet the asking price.

Armed with the knowledge that the player doesn’t want to return to Spain, and dependant on his performances over the coming couple of months, Erik ten Hag could be tempted to go back in for a player that knows United captain, Bruno Fernandes, well from Portuguese international duty.